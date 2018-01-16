Successful inspection for St Michael’s CE Primary School

Having earned a glowing Ofsted report last year, St Michael’s CE Primary School in Louth had another Good inspection just before Christmas, primarily looking at their distinctiveness and effectiveness as a Church School.

The recent ‘SIAMS’ inspection highlighted how the Christian and deeply inclusive character of the school ensures that children and their families, irrespective of their background, feel that they are an integral part of it.

The report states that the school’s Christian values are a living reality, and ensure that relationships are strong and children’s excellent behaviour is reflected in a happy and caring atmosphere.

The report also states that head teacher, Paul Fox, is ‘inspirational’ in his approach to leading a Christian community, and governors and staff support him in their vision statement ‘Caring-Learning-Excelling’ and that this vision permeates every aspect of the school’s life, enabling everyone to be inspired to learn.

Mr Fox said: “Personally, I am delighted that the report recognises the school’s efforts in creating a caring community where all children are encouraged to achieve their best, but at the same time feel safe, loved and treat each other with respect.

“No school is perfect, but we try hard to make St. Michael’s a wonderful place for the children to learn and grow and also to make it a happy place for staff to work.”