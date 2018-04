Moses’ Farm in Stenigot have certainly had a busy few weeks as the lambing season has well and truly been underway.

And the Leader was invited along to meet some of their newest arrivals.

Glen Shaw, livestock manager at Moses' Farm is pictured above with just three of the newest arrivals, born last Sunday.

They are Texel Cross Lambs and the mother is a Lleyn.

Farm staff are now winding down slowly after a busy season, but are still waiting for the last few lambs to be born.