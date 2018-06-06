Successful street party event in Sutton on Sea

A fun street party event was held last Friday, (June 1) in Sutton on Sea - with organisers saying it was ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Hosted by Sutton on Sea Residents Association, the main High Street in the town was shut off for the afternoon so children enjoying their half-term week off could enjoy games, stalls, a bouncy castle and much more.

Adrian Benjamin from SOS Residents Association said: “The event was absolutely brilliant, 50 shops and businesses participated and the day created a lot of interest.

“A big thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

One of the highlights of the day was the Granny Turismo Supermarket Trolley Formation Dance Display, which went down extremely well with the many spectators who attended.