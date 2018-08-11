Summer fete at Elms Care Home in Louth

The Elms Care Home in Louth is hosting their summer fete on Saturday, (August 11), from 12noon until 4pm.

On the day at the care home, in Elm Drive there will be archery with Back Two Bear Outdoor Activities, a bouncy castle, face painting and henna tattooing.

You will also be able to see some birds of prey, as well as taking part in a little crazy golf and other lawn games.

Plus there will be hook a duck and live music with Phil Brougham.

Don’t miss out on some delicious Caribbean Cuisine, a BBQ, candy floss, refreshments and lots of stalls selling various items.

Not to mention, there will also be a raffle and tombola.

Everyone is welcome to come along during the day and enjoy the fun on offer.