Summer of Madness at Market Rasen for live gig

Put on your ‘Baggy Trousers’ as Market Rasen Racecourse becomes a ‘House of Fun’ this summer.

Madness has been announced as the second Jockey Club Live headliner confirmed for the 2019 season of gigs at the Legsby Road venue.

They will take to the stage on Friday, June 7 after a packed day of racing - and tickets go on sale next week.

Nadia Powell, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Everyone loves Madness and I am sure that the band’s appearance at the racecourse next summer will prove as popular as any of the concerts that we have hosted in recent years.

“Jockey Club Live music and racing events attract enormous crowds and with Madness appealing to all age groups, especially families, I am sure their fans will come from far and wide to enjoy a day at the races and the concert afterwards.”

Combining the genres of Ska, Reggae, Motown, Rock’n’Roll and Classic Pop, Madness has become one of the music industry’s best loved British bands.

Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, the band’s ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life, finding poetry in everyday reality, has lead them to have many hits, including ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘Driving In My Car’, ‘Our House’ and the 1982 number one ‘House of Fun’.

They are songs that have left their mark on British pop culture; their spirit endures in the music of Blur, The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

In the last few years, they have also delivered historic performances at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, cementing them as one of the nation’s most successful bands.

As announced previously, Craig David will be headlining at Market Rasen Racecourse later in the summer, on Friday, August 17.

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.

The Jockey Club Live concerts at Market Rasen Racecourse are a staple in the region’s social calendar and over the past few years have hosted thousands of fans of live music, with performances from artists including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Kaisers Chiefs and Tom Jones.

The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.

Tickets for the Madness event will be on sale at 8am this Tuesday, December 18 via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Monday, December 17.

Tickets are priced starting at £35 for adults and £20 for under 18s.

There will also be hospitality packages available.