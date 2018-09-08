Summer season opener at AquaPark in Mablethorpe

The Lincolnshire AquaPark based at the Grange Leisure facility in Mablethorpe recently held its summer season open evening.

Officially opened by the deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Bob Dawes and his wife Josie, around 40 people attended the event and even got the opportunity to have a go on the inflatable water park equipment.

Owner of the AquaPark, Richard Smith, said the event was a big success and added that he had so far seen a great season at the facility - the busiest to date due to the amount of good weather we have had over the summer.

He said: “We’ve been receiving such great feedback from our customers who have told me they are coming to Mablethorpe specifically for their holidays because of the AquaPark being here, which is fantasic.

“It’s helping bring more people into the area.”

The event also helped to raise funds for the Demi Knight Appeal - which is helping the Louth girl receive vital cancer treatment.

Around £130 was raised on the night alone.

Mr Smith would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended the event and donated towards Demi’s cause.