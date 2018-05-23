Sun shines down on Louth Lions tractor rally event

The Louth and District Lions Club held their annual tractor rally recently and had 50 vehicles take part in their event on May 13.

Tractors left Peacock and Binnington, who sponsor the event, on the day at 10am from Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate and then stopped off at East Lodge Farm for lunch.

Liz Shaw of the Lions said: “We all had a wonderful day. The tractor rally went well into the afternoon and we were blessed with fab views and the sunshine.”

On the day, The Peacocks Award went to Andy Dixon and The Best Turned Out Tractor Award was presented to Andrew Jacklin.

Around £750 was raised, but the figure is not yet exact.

Ms Shaw added that the Lions club would like to say a big thank you to Peacock and Binnington for sponsoring the event, and to everyone who came along the day.