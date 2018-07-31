Support for family farms in Louth area

Family farms can now apply to take part in The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme, beginning in September in Louth.

Now in its third year, the programme offers free business support, skills and planning tuition, and one-to-one guidance to 20 small livestock and mixed family farm businesses.

The programme will be run by Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) in Louth, and applications are open until September 28.

The programme aims to tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by family farm businesses across the UK, and has a particular focus on preparing for uncertainty and transition.

The £1.5 million programme supports up to 300 farm businesses in 15 locations across the United Kingdom each year.

If you are interested in taking part, visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience or call 07725 203560.