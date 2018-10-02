Support for Inronman champ Liz McTernan from Louth

Louth Paralympian and Iron Man world record holder Liz McTernan is the beneficiary of this year’s Tealby Tennis Ladies Day event.

Around 30 players competed in the annual event on courts at the Bowls and Tennis Club and further afield.

As always, they chose a local good cause to raise money for and this year they decided to support the Louth athlete, who was delighted with the decision.

Liz said: “It is awesome the ladies have supported me once more.

“They first supported me when I was starting out six years ago and we have always kept in touch.

“I don’t get any funding, so I really on fundraising events such as this and the generosity of people such as these.

“People are really kind and I have had lots of small amounts given to me, but these add up; Team McTernan is great!”

This year, Liz has been opting for competitions which attract prize money to help boost funds for her next big event.

Her funds have been boosted to the tune of £626 by the ladies of Tealby Tennis Club.

Event organiser Sarah Buckley said: “It was a very successful event and I thank everyone for taking part.

“We wish Liz well in her future competitions.”

Ms McTernan flew out to Hawaii last week for the 2018 Ironman World Championships in Kona.

Liz said: “It is very expensive, so the money from the Tealby ladies will go towards the cost for that.”

Race day for the 2018 World Iron Man Championships is Saturday, October 13 and Liz will be working hard leading up to race day taking part in training events and meetings.