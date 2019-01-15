Support for those in winter warmth need

A scheme that offers practical interventions to those who need help to keep warm during the winter months is inviting those who receive the Winter Fuel Payment, but are financially stable, to donate this to them to help with the cost of future support.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation manages the Responders to Warmth scheme, which runs from December to March and the Responders to Warmth helpline (0845 6064566), open Tuesday to Thursday inclusive.

They responds quickly to support those people left vulnerable as a result of having inadequate, or no form of heating during the winter.

Referrals can be made easily via the helpline number and applicants only need answer some very simple questions to see if they are eligible to receive support.

Since December, the scheme has helped various families and individuals across the County to keep warm.

Cheryl (aged 35) runs a family and struggles to pay for the cost of electric storage heating at her property; she is on Income Support and has multiple medical issues.

The family was provided with oil-filled radiators, heated mattress toppers and electric blankets.

Francis (aged 88) lives on his own and he is waiting for his heating system to be replaced after it broke down.

He requested and was provided with an oil-filled radiator and electric over blanket.

To apply to Responders to Warmth, or to donate your Winter Fuel Payment, call 0845 6065466.