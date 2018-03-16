Support Grimoldby’s ‘Saturday Shop’ in memory of Amelia

Proceeds from tomorrow’s ‘Saturday Shop’ at St Edith’s Church, Grimoldby, will be donated to the Lincs & Notts Air ambulance and Queen’s Medical Centre in memory of Amelia Wood.

Freda’s Saturday Shop will take place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday (March 17), and - thanks to Pocklington’s Bakery and Manby Post Office & Stores - you can show your support by buying a special four-pack of hot cross buns with pink icing in Amelia’s memory, with full proceeds going to the two charities.

The charities were chosen because of their immense efforts while trying to save Amelia’s life following the tragic collision in Manby last week.

Any donations for the raffle or tombola at the Saturday Shop will be gratefully received; call 01507 327396 or visit Manby Post Office to donate.