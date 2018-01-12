‘Support or we will have to close’ says community group in Mablethorpe

The leader of a Mablethorpe organisation is warning it could have to close - unless it receives for support from the local community.

Adele Hackett set up the ‘Tough Cookies’ group, aimed at helping people who suffer from ‘invisible illness’ which can range from lupus, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, plus other auto immune diseases, like diabetes, depression, anxiety, MS.

There are also countless other conditions the group deals with with.

All the conditions can leave individuals lfeeling lost, frustrated and alone.

Ms Hackett said: “When I surveyed the Mablethorpe community, there was a huge response for the group to be set up.

“But now after having set up Tough Cookies and running the group at Mablethorpe Community Centre for several weeks numbers are dwindling and most certainly do not match the amount of people that responded to the survey.

“Please come along and support the group otherwise it will have to close its doors for good.”

The group meets every Wednesday from 1.30 -3.30pm at Hope House in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, from today (January 10).

It is a chance to make new friends. There is a small entry charge of £2 to cover costs.