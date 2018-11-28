Support ‘The Big C’ event for charities

A Louth woman who is cycling from London to Paris - in a bid to raise over £2,000 for three cancer charities - will be holding a special fundraising event at The Brown Cow pub in Newmarket this week.

Barbara Collins’ event, the ‘Big C’ Challenge, will take place on Saturday (December 1) between 11am and 2pm. The fun day will feature:

• Competition - how far can you cycle in 5 minutes? Prizes for each category.

• Coffee and Cake - enjoy a drink, a snack and a chat.

• Christmas - enjoy the festive stalls on offer.

• Charity - if you can’t go along on the day, donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-collins2