A table top sale will be held at the end of the month to support the Zero Degrees Chorus, the all-female vocal group which performs ‘a capella’ and barbershop with a modern twist.

The event will support the not-for-profit group with vital funds required to take part in competitions and other events.

The table top sale will take place at the Royal British Legion Hall in Northgate, Louth, between 10am and 2pm on Saturday March 30.

Book a table for just £5 by calling 01507 600556.