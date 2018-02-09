Surface water misery for Sutton on Sea residents

Residents living in Marine Avenue are calling for Lincolnshire County Council to fix the drainage issues causing heavy surface water outside of their homes.

Pamela Firman,(71), moved into her home two years ago and said the surface water mainly affects her house and a couple of others further down the street.

She said she is fed up seeing the road and footpath outside of her house become flooded with surface water when it rains.

Mrs Firman explained: “I am doing everything I can to get something done about this surface water.

“It floods every time it rains and the water comes over the kerbs and onto the footpaths.

“I wouldn’t have moved here if I knew there would be such a problem.”

Mrs Firman added those living in Marine Avenue are mainly retired residents and are becoming ‘fed up’ with the issue.

She also said when it rains and ices over, the surface can become dangerous for people walking along the footpath.

This is not the first time that this drainage issue has occurred.

Another resident, Christine Knot, said a drainage issue with surface water happened before in 2014 and said the council came along and ‘fixed’ it in early 2015.

She said: “This happened before a few years ago and the council did come to sort the issue in 2015 - but now is it happening again and is equally as bad as before.

“It is very annoying as the water takes several days to disappear and it is bad when it turns icy.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council confirmed they have been investigating the cause of the standing water and added the council is due to meet with Anglian Water this week to discuss a way forward in sorting the issue.