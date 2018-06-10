Survival plan for Louth playgroup - with public’s support

A long-running playgroup is hoping to change premises after almost half a century - but they will need the public’s help to make this happen.

After more than 45 years at Church House in Mount Pleasant, St Michael’s Playgroup is proposing to move to the old pavilion changing block in Wood Lane, next to the leisure centre.

The playgroup’s current building requires a huge amount of investment, and neither the church which owns the building - or the playgroup - are able to afford to renovate this large site.

Just two years ago, the playgroup was at risk of closing due to the unaffordability of these much-needed renovations, estimated at £40,000-£50,000.

Meanwhile, the Wood Lane pavilion has been boarded up and unused since the Meridian Leisure Centre opened eight years ago. The playgroup has now submitted a ‘change of use’ application to ELDC.

However, the project will require significant investment from the playgroup, and they are now working to raise funds for the future renovation.

Playgroup staff are planning a sponsored walk from Skegness Clock Tower to Louth Market Place on June 30. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stmichaels playgroup to sponsor them.

The playgroup is also appealing for any willing local businesses to support them ‘with time or materials’.

Manager, Steff Read, said: “The location next to the Railway Walk and the playing field, as well as the facilities at the Meridian, will provide fantastic opportunities for learning for our children.

“We also hope to provide creche facilities so parents can make use of the nearby leisure centre. We are really grateful for the help and support that Magna Vitae and ELDC have provided so far.”

If you can help in any way, contact Steff on 01507 606194.