Susan ‘walks the walk’ in a magical kingdom!

A retired nurse from Alvingham has raised over £4,500 following a series of walking challenges - including £800 in her latest ‘magical’ quest!

Susan Morris, 62, recently returned home after completing a half marathon walk (21km) an a further 10km walk through Disneyland Paris.

Susan Morris with her medals.

At the end of September, Susan was joined by thousands of other participants to raise money for breast cancer charity ‘Walk The Walk’.

The unique annual event sees thousands of women and men walk or run past the energetic rides and colourful sights of Disneyland Paris on consecutive days at 7am.

The routes take the participants through Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, meeting Disney’s famous characters along the way before the parks open.

Susan completed the 31km challenge with the 12-strong Walk the Walk team, receiving three large Disney medals: one for the 10km, one for the Half Marathon, and one for completing both distances.

All team members wore Walk the Walk’s trademark decorated bras during both challenges.

Susan started walking marathons and half marathons for Walk the Walk back in 2016, including events in London, Edinburgh and Iceland. So far she has raised an incredible £4,500, with over £800 through the Disneyland Paris challenge alone.

Susan said: “I initially started walking due to a friend dying of bowel cancer - I did not want to live with regrets.

“She inspired me with her get up and do it attitude.

“The reason I adopted Walk the Walk is that my aunt died of breast cancer. Being a nurse I have also nursed patients. I also know several friends with breast cancer, and just recently my Mum was diagnosed.

“Alvingham, where I live, is a wonderful village community, without whose support it would have been difficult to train and fundraise.

“The weekend at Disney was awesome and a memory I will treasure forever - the other walkers in the team made the weekend so special.

“We all achieved what Disney aspires to, it’s a place where dreams did come true.”

• Visit www.walkthewalk.org for further information.