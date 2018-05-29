Suspended jail sentence for Louth woman after racist harassment

A Louth woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to committing a racially-aggravated public disorder offence last summer.

Elouize Ann Stevens, 48, of Jubilee Crescent, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 23 where she pleaded guilty to using ‘threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour’ - with an element of racial aggravation - against a person in Louth on August 2.

Stevens was handed a four week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing a dress in Louth on August 2, and stealing £40.50 worth of goods from The Factory Shop, Mablethorpe, on November 16.

For this charge, she received no separate penalty.