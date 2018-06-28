Sutton man Frank,(80), to walk half-marathon for charity

An 80-year-old grandfather from Sutton on Sea is proving that you’re never too old to raise money for charity - and he’s doing just that with a half-marathon walk.

Frank Fisher, who has lived at Anchor’s Marisco Court in the town for the last four years, said he hopes to raise his target of £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Mr Fisher, who has six grandchildren, is taking on the challenge because his wife, Lilian, has dementia.

He told the Leader: “I walk at least five miles every day to keep fit, and wanted to raise money for the charity because I wanted to thank them for doing such a good job researching dementia and trying to find a cure.”

Frank and Lilian, who have been married for 22 years, had lived together until Lilian moved into a nursing home.

Mr Fisher had spent the last few years looking after Lilian until her condition worsened.

He will be joined on his walk by good friend Debbie Prince.

She said: “Frank is an amazing, inspirational person.

“His wife has dementia who he nursed until she had to go into care and now he wants to do all he can for the charity.”

Ms Prince added: “His family are all really proud of Frank as I am and he has got the best sense of humour.

“When I asked him why he likes walking and wanted to do a half-marathon, he said it saves on the bus fare! That’s the type of happy man he is.”

