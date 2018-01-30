Sutton on Sea Co-op to open this week following £625,000 investment

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new food store in Sutton on Sea this week (Thursday, February 1) following a near £625,000 investment, creating 16 jobs.

The new store, in Station Road, is over 2,700 square feet and includes an in-store bakery, car parking and Costa, alongside fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award winning wines and essentials.

The Co-op will bring a funding boost for local good causes through its membership scheme, with members receiving a 5 per cent reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with the Co-op donating a further 1 per cent to local good causes. Last year, the Co-op awarded £20m to 8,000 good causes across the UK.

This is first new Co-op store to open in the region this year.

Phil Cooper, Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have carried out such a significant investment in Sutton on Sea – we are really looking forward to serving the community, and welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, we are proud to be part of the community, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community.

“Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

Students in Sutton on Sea who hold an NUS extra card will receive a 10 per cent discount at the Co-op to support them during their studies.