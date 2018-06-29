Sutton on Sea In Bloomers are aiming for that Gold!

With just days to go until the main judging takes place - Sutton on Sea Gardening Group are adding the final touches ready for this year’s In Bloom competition.

After taking a year out last year, the dedicated volunteers are back and ready, in the hope they might finally get the illusive Gold.

The town’s In Bloom theme is RAF 100.

As part of this theme, the gardening group are putting together a field of RAF Blooms and have made 100 in the iconic colours, (blue, white and red), using only recycled plastic.

As well as the RAF blooms, the Sutton on Sea Gardening Group have added two other special touches to their route for this year.

One is having some new local historic heritage boards made up, and those will be on display at various points on the route.

The final finishing flourish is the creation the incrediable edible project - where there’s now some new fruit and vegtable plots put in specially for the benefit of the whole communnity and the group hope the public will get behind it.

Now the judging day is so close, the gardening group are appealing to anyone who can give any last minute help, whether it be litter picking or making your garden look as flawless as possible - any last minute efforts will help the group have the best possible chance on judging day.

*For more information, please contact Helen Matthews on: 07894292641 or email: helen.matthews9@btopenworld.com.