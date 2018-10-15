Sutton on Sea included in ‘Pages of the Sea’ commemoration event

It has been announced today, (Monday, October 15), that Sutton on Sea will be included in the ‘Pages of the Sea’ commemoration, an event which has been curated by filmmaker Danny Boyle to mark 100 years since the end of WW1.

Magna Vitae and East Lindsey District Council have been working hard to secure a local beach to be included within this commemoration.

Councillor Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy for ELDC, said: “On November 11, as the nation remembers those who have so bravely fought for our country, the whole community is invited to the resort’s main beach to say thank you and goodbye as Sutton on Sea hosts a national event called ‘Pages of the Sea’, which marks 100 years since the end of World War 1.”

Coun Kirk added that Sutton on Sea is one of a number of seaside resorts chosen by Danny Boyle to take part in the commemoration, and over the course of several hours in a moving tribute to those who lost their life, a portrait of an individual from World War 1 will emerge from the sand, and then, as the tide rises, be washed away as the community takes a moment to say a collective goodbye.”

For further details about this project, please visit: https://www.pagesofthesea.org.uk.