Sutton on Sea man, 86, faces trial over public disorder charge

An 86-year-old man will face trial on Monday (February 19) after pleading not guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to two men.

Michael Kearley, 86, of Comper Swift Close in Sutton on Sea, allegedly committed the offence in Sutton on Sea on June 1 last year.

He pleaded not guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 13 last year, and maintained his plea when he appeared at the same court on January 30.

Kearley was granted unconditional bail until February 19, when he is due to face trial at Boston Magistrates’ Court.