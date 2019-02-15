Sutton on Sea pedestrian crossing to be upgraded

A new puffin crossing is planned for the High Street in Sutton on Sea (near the junction with Braemar Road) helping people to cross more safely.

Work to replace the old crossing is due to begin on Monday March 18, and is expected to take two weeks to complete.

To ensure safety, the improvements will be carried out under two-way temporary traffic lights. Access to all properties will be maintained at all times.

Anthony Gent, principal engineer – traffic signals at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The crossing will include sensors that can detect when people are crossing slowly and give them more time to reach the other side.

“Similarly, if people cross more quickly than usual, motorists will get a green light sooner, reducing unnecessary delays.

“In addition, the equipment is extra low voltage, which will reduce energy costs as well as making maintenance of the equipment safer.

“We apologise for any disruption during the works, and encourage motorists to bear them in mind when planning their journeys.”