Sutton on Sea Post Office could return following Barclays closure

Sutton on Sea residents have been thrown a lifeline this week, after the Post Office confirmed that a facility may finally return to the village.

As reported last autumn, Sutton on Sea residents were left ‘disgusted’ after the local Post Office, based at the WH Smith store in High Street, closed down without warning - and it has remained closed ever since.

The village has no banks, and, at the time, Lloyds had just announced that they would be closing their branch in nearby Mablethorpe.

The issue was exacerbated last week when Barclays - Mablethorpe’s last remaining bank - announced that they will also be pulling out of the coastal resort in the summer.

This prompted one frustrated Sutton on Sea resident to contact the Leader and say: “We still have no Post Office - surely something can be done to get it reopened now that Barclays is due to close in Mablethorpe this year.”

“It is proving so difficult to organise our lives.

“I would also like to point out the demise of Sutton on Sea since we moved here nine years ago - the Grange & Links closure, Sandilands golf course closure, the dental practice closure, Lloyd’s Bank closure, the pending closure of Barclays Bank - but most importantly, our local Post Office closure!”

The resident added: “The Post Office is a vital part of our village. It was convenient for banking and its other services.

“So many of our residents are unable to drive, so they are having to book taxis or get on a bus to Mablethorpe.

“Many of the older residents who I talk to in Sutton are finding that the closure of the Post Office is giving them extra stress in their lives, which they really don’t need.”

However, following six months of inconvenience, there may now be good news on the horizon for the residents of Sutton on Sea - as the service could soon be reinstated in the village.

After The Leader contacted the company to enquire about the situation, a Post Office spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Sutton on Sea Post Office since September.

“We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible. We are currently in discussions with one retailer.

“We hope to begin consultation on a re-opening at a new location in the near future. “We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.

“Currently the alternative branches in the area include Mablethorpe and Huttoft.”

Mayor Steve Palmer said: “I think that having a Post Office in Sutton on Sea is essential for the residents.

“Even if banks had remained in Mablethorpe, I would be of the opinion that a Post Office counter is of extreme importance to the people of Sutton on Sea.”