The recent bad weather may have caused pupils from Sutton on Sea Community Primary to miss the official day to celebrate World Book Day - but they were determined not to miss out on the fun.

Students at the school decided to celebrate the day late and held their event on March 26. All of the pupils and staff at the school had a fun day dressing up as their favourite book character and there

was a range of exciting lessons and fun activities focusing on books held throughout the day.