Sutton on Sea residents ‘disgust’ as Post Office remains closed

Residents in have expressed their ‘disgust’ over the sudden closure of Sutton on Sea Post Office which has been shut for weeks with no information as to when it will re-open.

They say the post office, which is housed inside the WH Smith store in the High Street, closed at the beginning of September without explanation.

With no bank based in Sutton on Sea - and the news of Lloyds Bank shutting their popular branch in neighbouring Mablethorpe yesterday (Tuesday) - residents say they don’t how they will be able to complete any financial transactions.

John Hallam, who has lived in Sutton on Sea for more than 20 years. said: “To be quite honest, I think it is disgusting that the post office closed overnight quite a few weeks ago - and no one is prepared to talk about why or give us any indication as to when. or if , it is likely to be reopening.

“Many Sutton on Sea residents need a post office as it is our lifeline – and they do not have the ability to travel into Mablethorpe to do their business, which is the case right now.”

Another resident, who did not wished to be named, also expressed her anger.

She added: “The Post Office has been closed for at least two months now and I think it is absolutely disgusting.

“I have also been a Lloyds bank customer for over 30 years – and now the Mablethorpe branch has closed...the post office has closed, so where am I supposed to do my banking?”

The Mayor of the resort, Councillor Stephen Palmer, who lives in Sutton on Sea, said he was keen to see the post office reopen quickly.

He added: “Please open Sutton on Sea Post Office as soon as possible for the benefit of the residents and to take the pressure off the Mablethorpe branch.

“In light of Lloyds Bank’s decision to close, and Lloyds stating that people can use their local post office to do their banking, it truly makes a mockery of it all.

“The post office is essential to local residents.”

A Post Office spokesperson confirmed to the Leader that it was their decision to ‘suspend’ the services in Sutton on Sea.

They said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Sutton on Sea Post Office.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and would like to reassure customers the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.”

The spokesperson also said they were ‘working hard’ to restore services for the community as quickly as possible.