Sutton on Sea teen bags British Citizen Youth Award

An inspirational Sutton on Sea teen has received a British Citizen Youth Award for his extraordinary contribution to society.

Jordan Havell, 17, was among 22 other youngsters from across the UK who received the awards recently at a formal presentation held at the Palace of Westminster.

Alongside the 120 invited guests was the Rt Hon Lord Dholakia, patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Nicky Cox MBE and presenter Ashley Banjo from popular dance troupe Diversity, won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The awards, now in its third year, the BCyA, in association with Specsavers, highlights individual acts of bravery, kindness and compassion from young people across the UK.

A delighted Jordan commented: “It was such an honour to bestowed with a British Citizen Youth award and especially a medal. The whole event was brilliant and I really enjoyed it.”

For the past four years, he has continuously strived to raise public awareness of stranded mammals around the UK coastline.

He is also a qualified mammal medic and an information officer for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, as well as a member of the Mablethorpe wildlife watch.

Jordan was nominated for the award by mum Lianne.

She said: “Jordan does so much for the local community, and I’m so proud of what he’s achieved so far.

“He’s a great role model, and spends his spare time thinking about others and how he can help those around him.”

Host for the evening, Ashley Banjo added: “‘I am honoured to be able to play a part in the British Citizen Youth Awards.

“The inclusivity of the Award is stunning and the medallists really are representative of all that is good about Britain’s younger population.

“These inspirational young people are making a difference and encouraging other young people to do the same”

Following the formal medal presentations, all guests were treated to an open top lap of honour tour of the capital.