Sutton on Sea teen presented with commendation

A teenager from Sutton on Sea was recently presented with a commendation from The Historic England Angel Awards.

Jordan Havell picked up the certificate for his contribution to the Sutton on Sea Shipwreck Heritage Project.

A delighted Jordan told the Leader: “I had no idea that this commendation was coming, I didn’t even know that I had been nominated.

“So to see it come in the post recently was a lovely surprise.”

The Historic England Angel Awards celebrate the efforts of people taking action to champion their local heritage.

The awards were founded by Andrew Lloyd Webber and are co-funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.