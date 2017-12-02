Sutton Rovers Reserves get kit boost from Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary

Sutton Rovers Reserves have recently received some new kits thanks to the support of the Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary.

The team is part of the East Lincs Combination League, Division Three, and the Sanctuary has sponsored the team so they could get new shirts, shorts and socks.

Team player Mitchel Whiley said that the Seal Sanctuary was kind enough to help the team by sponsoring them, and the team wants to help them in return by promoting the business when they are playing away matches.

“We cannot thank Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary enough for their help and support and we will give back to them in any way that we can.”

Pictured above is: Manager of the football team, Rob Bedford, Ryan Worrall, Adam Henshall, (captain), Dennis Drew from Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary, youngster Tyger (team mascot), Mitchel Whiley, Jake Brownson and Riley Hall.