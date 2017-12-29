Take a dip in the sea in Mablethorpe New Year’s Day

Looking to take part in an invigorating experience on New Year’s Day? Then why not take part in the annual Big Dip event in Mablethorpe?

It’s not just about tackling the freezing sea waters - but a chance to raise some money for the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal.

Dippers are being asked to congregate at the Snack Shack on the North Promenade by 9.45am, ready for a brief that will be given by the Coastguard.

Then the fun plunge into the sea will begin at 10am.

The Mablethorpe Co-operative food store are also sponsoring the event this year by donating some t-shirts.

There will be hot drinks on offer and place to get changed afterwards.

Fancy dress is optional, but participants are being asked to please wear water or beach shoes. Don’t miss out on this fun event.