Take a fun stroll or run around Alford

If you’re feeling full after Christmas Day and Boxing Day - then why not stretch your legs and take part in a community stroll/fun run around the Alford area.

David Mellars is organising the event which will take place on Thursday, December 28.

People are being encouraged to sign the pink litter bin inside and drop in a donation in aid of two cancer charities.

It’s starting and finishing off from The George Inn in Alford via a newly painted pink telephone box in Well, that’s around three-miles away.

Inside the phone box is a pink litter bin and people are being encouraged to sign the bin with their name and drop in it a donation.

All funds raised from the event is in aid of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The walks starts at 11am and everyone is welcome to come along.

Make it a family affair and all walk together, make it a bit more challenging and do it as a run, or just have a gentle stroll round with your dog.