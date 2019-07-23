Tattershall Castle celebrates Festival of Archaeology

As the festival of Archaeology commences across the country, the imposing Tattershall Castle will unlock its ancient collections of artefacts and open them to the public this Wednesday, July 24.

This is a one-day only event that celebrates all the surprising treasures people just threw away over hundreds of years all the way from medieval times.

This unique event will see visitors be given the rare opportunity to handle the Tattershall artefacts and learn all about the fragments from talks by the castle’s experts.

There are chances to witness the interesting effects of decay, in a show of what will ‘rot or not’, and visitors can even get their trowels out and discover what lies within the castle’s special sand test pit. Who knows what will be found?

Supported by the festival of archaeology, the day will run in conjunction with another popular event running all week at the castle, ‘Dragon’s Quest’, which is a hit with the castle’s younger audience and features exploration trails and crafting.

Booking isn’t needed, so head on down and join the fun.

For more information about these events and what’s coming up over the summer, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle/whats-on