Taxi driver rushed to hospital after serious collision in Sutton on Sea

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the accident is asked to contact police.
A hackney carriage driver has been rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham following a serious collision in Sutton on Sea today (Wednesday).

At around midday, Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “We are on scene on Alford Road, Sutton on Sea at a serious collision involving one vehicle, a black hackney carriage.

“The driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle has been taken to QMC.

“The road is closed, please avoid the area where possible.”

A police spokesman added that the incident took place near the Lakeside caravan park, and said the road would be closed for several hours.

• If you witnessed the collision, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 127 of July 10.