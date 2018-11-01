Taylor Wimpey sponsors Louth Bonfire Night

As part of its ongoing commitment to working with local communities, Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has donated £500 towards Louth’s upcoming charity bonfire and fireworks night, which organised by Louth and District Lions Club and The Rotary Club of Louth.

The annual bonfire night will be held on Saturday (November 3) at Deighton Close Fields, off Elkington Road, Louth. The event will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the firework display beginning at 7pm. Throughout the night there will be a range of hot food and drinks to help keep the cold at bay.

Michael Armstrong, chair of the committee for Louth Bonfire Night, said: “We’re all so grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation.

“We look forward to our Bonfire Night every year and this is shaping up to be the best one yet.

“We’re dedicated to providing quality events to the community and we couldn’t do it without donations like this.

“It’s great to know we are supported by such a prestigious housebuilder and on behalf of everyone at Louth and District Lions and The Rotary Club of Louth, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their donation.”

Rob Curry, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Louth Lions and Louth Rotary Club with our donation. They do excellent work within the local community and here at Taylor Wimpey we are fully behind that. It’s great to know we are making a difference to the committee behind the bonfire night. I’m sure that they will produce a superb fireworks display.”

The donation towards the event is just one of the many contributions being made by Taylor Wimpey towards community facilities and infrastructure in the region.

To find out more about the charities and good causes supported by Taylor Wimpey, visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.