Teddies and pupils enjoy taster day at Theddlethorpe Academy

New principal of Theddlethorpe Academy Becky Scott with the new reception class who visited for a taster day and had a teddy bear's picnic.
Becky Scott, the new principal of Theddlethorpe Academy, welcomed children to a Teddy Bear’s Picnic taster day held recently.

These youngsters will be starting at the academy in September, and they all brought their teddy bears in tow along with them for the

adventure.

Pictured with Ms Scott are youngsters: Alfie Robinson, George White, Thomas Smith, Charlie McKenna, Jace Hollingsworth, Florence Smith, Elsa Smith and Riley Scott.

