Teenage boy attacked ‘by three men’ at Louth Bus Station

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was assaulted by three men at Louth Bus Station yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The 16-year-old victim was standing near the public toilets while waiting for a bus to Mablethorpe at around 4pm when he was approached by three men.

According to the victim’s mother, one of the three men approached her son and began to punch him, without saying a single word prior to the attack.

The victim did not know any of the three men, and he had never seen them before.

The victim’s mother added: “The CCTV in Louth Bus Station is not working, so the police are relying on witnesses. One lad had a bicycle with him.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Incident 351 of June 25 refers to a report that a teenage boy was assaulted by three men at the bus station at around 4pm.

“We are investigating this incident and would ask for any witnesses to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 351 of June 25.”