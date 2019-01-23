Teenage girl injured after being hit by car in Horncastle

A 13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries yesterday (Tuesday) after being involved in a collision with a car in Horncastle.

Police have confirmed that the incident, involving a white Citroen C1, happened near Stanhope Hall in Boston Road shortly before 3.45pm.

The girl suffered minor injuries and attended hospital.

It was reported that a second child was ‘clipped’ by the vehicle, but no further injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 255 of January 22.