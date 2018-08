A teenager was taken to hospital by air ambulance yesterday (Tuesday) following a collision in Louth.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, took place at the Eastfield Road junction with Ticklepenny Lock shortly before 8.45am.

A road closure was put in place and the motorcyclist, a 17-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 79 of August 28.