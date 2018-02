A television and an orange Husqvarna petrol lawnmower have been stolen from a residential property in the village of Well, near Alford.

The Mablethorpe and Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team are currently investigating the burglary, which took place in Low Lane earlier this week.

If you have any information which could help with police enquiries, call 101 and quote incident number 74 of February 13.