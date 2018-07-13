Tetford stable block plans approved despite concerns

A controversial planning application for a stable block building and associated enclosed land for horse riding and training in Tetford has been approved by planners, despite the concerns of a number of nearby residents.

The development is in an Area of Natural Beauty (AONB), and 20 letters of objection were received by East Lindsey District Council expressing concern about the scale of the development and its location and proximity to a popular footpath.

But members of the council’s planning committee agreed to allow the plans, submitted by Donna Abell for her land at Southfield Farm, South Ormsby Road.

The application is for a block with five stables, two store rooms, a feed room, two tack rooms and a manege – an enclosed area for horses and riders – with surrounding fences.

Committee members heard from both Mrs Abell and one of the objectors, Jane Merrett, who spoke on behalf of those opposing the scheme, at the meeting before reaching their decision.

Mrs Merrett said at the meeting that she and her fellow objectors had concerns about the scale and the size of the stable block.

There were also concerns about vehicular access and parking in the field for six cars.

The field is adjacent to a well-used walkers route across the Wolds and stands out clearly in the view from the surrounding fields and public rights of way, she said.

Although it had been re-sited further away from the footpath, but because of the scale, that would make little difference and it would spoil a ‘beautiful’ view and would be an eyesore on the landscape.

Mrs Merrett said that there was also concern given the scale of the building that it may be used for commercial purposes in the future, and how that would be policed if it happened.

Mrs Abell told the committee the design was traditional and would use same materials as her home and be built to a high standard.

“We are aware it is a sensitive site which is reflected in the traditional design and landscaping,” she said.

She pointed out there were no objections from statutory bodies consulted.

She also said she was aware of concerns about it being used for business purposes but said as a director and shareholder of successful local business employing 25 staff she had no reason to start a new one.

Mrs Abell said: “The report states the proposal subject to imposition of conditions will have no unacceptable harmful impact on amenity and would not be unduly harmful to the character of the locality or the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB.”

Coun Daniel McNally moved approval of the plans, but said if the development ever became commercial he would happily refuse it.

Supporting the scheme, Coun Helen Matthews said the land is an AONB, but pointed out that this was “also a place where people live, and they should be able to enjoy the area they live in. The development is proportionate to the site”.

The plans were passed, subject to conditions including approved landscaping.