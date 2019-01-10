The Ark’s noise row features on The One Show

The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home appeared on BBC One’s ‘The One Show’ yesterday evening (Wednesday) following last month’s news that ELDC has issued a noise abatement notice against the organisation following a noise complaint from a neighbour.

As reported previously, the North Somercotes-based charity has been overwhelmed with support from the community after the noise abatement notice was issued.

During the programme, owner Sue Rice was handed a £10,000 cheque from a local couple, David and Shelly, who wish to support The Ark when it needs it most.

The neighbour who made the noise complaint refused to be interviewed on the programme.

Catch up with the programme by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer and searching for Wednesday’s episode of The One Show (starting at around the 26 minute mark).