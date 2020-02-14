The Ark wins battle over noise abatement notice

The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes has won its battle over a noise abatement notice, according the law firm representing the rescue centre.

As reported previously, the animal rescue centre hit national headlines after being handed a noise abatement order in November 2018, following complaints from neighbours about dogs barking.

Today (Friday), Bridge McFarland LLP released a statement which says: “Further to the service of the noise abatement notice by East Lindsey District Council on the 29 November 2018, and the subsequent appeal made by Susan Rice on behalf of the Ark Animal Rescue, it is confirmed that after discussion between the parties the notice and the appeal are both withdrawn.

“Bridge McFarland LLP are proud to have supported the Ark throughout this process without charging any fees and look forward to the centre continuing on into the future stronger than ever.

“Particular thanks to our commercial lawyer, Joe Pepper who has been supported by many colleagues and to Sarah Clover of Kings Chambers, Birmingham.”

