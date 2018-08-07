The bear essentials are coming to Ludborough

A local steam railway is offering free travel for children who bring their favourite teddy bear to Ludborough station.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is holding the special ‘Teddy Bears Day’ on Sunday, August 12, when children who are accompanied by a fare-paying adult can travel on the steam train absolutely free if they bring a teddy bear, or other cuddly toy with them.

There will also be entertainment and music on the train and you can have a go at the Celebrity Teddy Bear’s Picnic Quiz.

Steam trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm.

For more information, please visit: www.lincolnshirewolds

railway.co.uk.