The Beaumont Hotel in Louth set to offer wholesome and affordable food for all

A Louth hotel duo are opening up their restaurant doors to everyone for the first time this week - offering quality homemade food at affordable prices.

Elizabeth Markham and Alice Walsh have run the Beaumont Hotel in Victoria Road for the last two and half years and wanted to turn their business up a gear.

The Terrace Restaurant.

Ms Walsh said: “We thought now was the right time to set up a new business opportunity for the hotel.

“Our Terrace Restaurant will be open full time to everyone from this Thursday, (February 15) and we want to offer the people of Louth wholesome, homemade food at an affordable price.

“All main courses on the menu will be £5 each - with a variety of different options onoffer. We hope the locals will be enticed with our new slogan - big appetite, small budget. “

The pair are hopeful this new addition to the business will run successfully.

The restaurant is set to open seven days a week from 10am-10pm, and will be offering the same menu throughout the day and into the evening.

Ms Walsh continued: “This menu will be great for anyone on a budget as there aren’t many places this side of town offering food.”

She added that she and Elizabeth agreed it would be nice to give local people another food option as well as offering a friendly and professional service.

You can make a booking to dine in the restaurant or drop in whenever you want.

For further details, call: 01507 605005.

Alternatively visit: www.thebeaumont-louth.co. uk.