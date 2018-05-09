The Best of Wham coming to Grimsby Auditorium

Sweeney Entertainments is set to present Wham at it best at Grimsby Auditorium this Friday, (May 12) from 7.30pm.

This brand new concert show stars Craig Webb, performing as George Michael.

He made his TV debut last year on Gary Barlow’s talent search Let It Shine.

With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, The Best of WHAM is an authentic musical journey that truly recaptures the full WHAM experience.

The evening will be a non-stop 80s party and will get audiences singing and dancing to all the greatest hits including: ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’, ‘Freedom’ and ‘Im your Man’.

This fun-loving, vibrant, mega-mix tribute to the pop sensation of the 80s will be loved by ‘Young Guns’ of all ages, so book tickets now and join The Best of WHAM at the ‘Club Tropicana’ (But the drinks on the night will sadly not be free.)

To get your tickets for the show, call the Grimsby Auditorium box office on: 0300 300 0035. Or you can visit the website via: https://grimsbyauditorum.org.uk.