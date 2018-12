Children in schools across the Market Rasen and Caistor area rounded their Christmas term off with a concert or seasonal story.

At Binbrook C of E Primary School, Hedgehog Class performed a traditional Nativity in the village church, with the older children singing and the school choir performing two songs.

The school’s arts and crafts club had also created a large willow star and a number of smaller stars which are on display in St Gabriel’s chapel in the church. Photo by Kate Collins.