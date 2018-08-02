The lights go on - Annual Illuminations event in Mablethorpe

We may have had high winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but that still didn’t stop thousands enjoying this year’s annual Mablethorpe Illuminations event.

The events still went ahead as planned- with one of the biggest weekends of the year on the East Coast kicking off with the lights switch-on in Mablethorpe on Saturday evening, (July 28).

Street entertainment kept the crowds amused at the Illuminations event. Photo credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

The illuminations saw around 4,000 people attend, which was slightly down on last year due to the weather, but residents and holidaymakers didn’t let the rain ruin their fun.

It was organised by Magna Vitae and partnered with East Lindsey District Council and Mablethrope and Sutton on Sea Town Council, and the Big Local Coastal Community Challenge.

The opening of the illuminations event was delayed by one hour, due to heavy rain, but the heavens soon cleared- with people enjoying the market and street theatre, DJs, the main lights switch-on and fireworks ended the evening on a high.

Katie Louise-Green, Event Manager for the Mablethorpe Illuminations said: “Despite the weather, we were very pleased with this year’s turnout and thank everyone for coming along and supporting the event.”

Those who attended the Illuminations event didn't let the rain stop their fun. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Let there be light - The Illuminations have now been switched on. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Mayor of the town, Coun Steve Palmer and DJ Chad Jackson. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

Did you enjoy this year's Illuminations in Mablethorpe? Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

These Illuminations event goers found a way to keep dry. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.