The Other Side of Hope is next on Louth Film Club’s list

The Other Side of Hope is the next film to be shown by Louth Film Club.
A witty, off-beat film about a restaurant owner is the next showing by Louth Film Club on Monday, March 5.

The Other Side of Hope sees the restaurateur befriend a group of refugees.

Sherwan Haji plays Khaled, a young mechanic from Syria who arrives in Finland by stowing away on a container ship full of coal.

Meanwhile, Sakari Kuosmanen plays Wikström, a guy who drives from city to city attempting to talk the gloomy proprietors of clothes shops into buying his shirts.

Then, an extraordinary adventure in a casino opens up a new career for Wikström – and an opportunity to help Khaled.

The film starts at 7.30 pm at the Playhouse Cinema, in Cannon Street, Louth. Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for none members and concessions. For more info: www.louthfilmclub.com.