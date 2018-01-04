‘The plans are a solution’ - Hostel for the homeless in Mablethorpe is approved

Plans to convert holiday accomodation into a hostel for the homeless in Mablethorpe has received the planning green light today (Thursday).

Nigel Collins from Mablethorpe Christian Fellowship submitted the plans to convert two floors at Hope House in Victoria Road into a hostel for homeless people.

These proposals have been given approval by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee and councillors commended Mr Collins for the idea.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Collins said that homelessness is a growing problem and wants to create a home for those in need - providing them with the right support.

Ward member, Councillor Tony Howard also spoke at the meeting.

He said: “The concerns residents have about these plans should not be underestimated and should be dealt with.

“Neighbours should be reassured that Hope House have a history of dealing with homeless people and I hope these plans will be a solution - not a problem.”

Planning committee councillors then went on to support the plans.

Councillor Sid Dennis said: “After listening to Mr Collins and Coun Howard, I feel comfortable in what has been put to us.

“This is a real forward step.”

Councillor Susan Blackburn said that these plans will help to take people off the streets and will make a real difference.

Mr Collins also confirmed that people who want to live at Hope House will go through a detailed interview process and the amount of support they need, whether it be just in the day or all the time, will be assessed on an individual basis.

Nine councillors voted in support of the plans, with one abstention.